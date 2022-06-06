LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department provided an update for a Sunday night shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

Read the full release below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday night shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the to the 1700 block of 25th Street at 7:55 p.m. on June 5th, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 39-year-old Steven Colon with a gunshot wound. Colon was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries. The LPD Major Crimes unit responded to the scene and conducted the initial investigation, which indicates there was a civil disturbance at the location prior to shots being fired.

Colon was pronounced deceased at UMC on June 6. METRO is now taking the lead in this investigation, which is on-going.