LUBBOCK, Texas– Michael Revilla, 33, was arrested on Friday after he was accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman from a Lubbock bar, according to police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers were called for a domestic disturbance in the 3400 block of 49th Street. When they arrived, witnesses told them they heard a woman screaming for help and saw her head being pushed out of a car.

The victim told officers she was jumped by Revilla and several other people at a Lubbock bar and left for another bar with a friend. According to the report, Revilla followed the victim to the bar and punched her twice in the face. The victim said she wasn’t “knocked out” but was “so weak” she couldn’t move her limbs.

The report also said Revilla forced the victim into his car “against her will” and left the bar. The victim said Revilla was “talking mess” and heard him tell someone ” I just beat the [expletive] out of [the victim.]” The victim tried to unsuccessfully exit the car after she “snapped out” of what happened to her at the bar.

Revilla punched the victim multiple times in the back of the head and pulled her into the car by her hair when she tried to escape, the report stated. Suddenly, Revilla told the victim “get the [expletive] out of my car” and threw the victim out of the car while it was in motion, according to the report.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center for her injuries.

Revilla was arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping resulting in Bodily Injury and Assault of a Family/ Household Member. As of Tuesday morning, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.