Victim named in fatal crash Sunday morning

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 600 block of Parkway Drive.

A Mitsubishi Galant, driven by 31-year-old Julio Perez, was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Parkway Drive. A second vehicle was disabled and unoccupied on the shoulder of the road. The Galant collided into the second vehicle.

Perez was transported to University Medical Center by EMS and was pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

