Victim of deadly shooting was publicly named by Lubbock Police in another deadly incident

LUBBOCK, Texas– After Lubbock Police released the name of the victim from a late Thursday night shooting, this is not the first time he was involved in a criminal investigation that made local news.

Just before midnight on July 9, Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 42nd Street and Avenue Q.

Officers located Mederrick Harper, 43, in serious condition, according to police.

Harper was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Late last month, Harper was considered a person of interest in an aggravated assault that turned deadly.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., June 18, an officer with the Lubbock Police Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to the area of the 800 block of Avenue Q after he was flagged down by a witness, according to a police report.

The officer said he pulled over onto 1700 9th Street when the witness said “He’s bleeding bad.”

When the officer walked up to the tree on the property of 812 Avenue Q, he found the victim, Samuel Flores, lying on his right side, the report states.

Flores was transported to UMC where he later died from his injuries.

Throughout the investigation of the assault, Harper was named a person of interest.

Police were able to locate him, but he was never arrested for the crime, nor was he ever publicly identified as a suspect.

Now police are searching for a suspect in Thursday’s shooting after Harper was pronounced dead at the hospital.

LPD said the suspect was the passenger in a dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC extended-cab truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Inv. Gerber at (806) 239-1248. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.