Victim of deadly Sunday night crash remembered by friends and family

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two lives were lost in a two vehicle crash on Sunday night at the intersection of 130th Street and Slide Road.

Tyler Mannino, age 25, died at the scene, while Tammy Endsley, age 54, was taken to University Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Endsley owned Coyote Candle, a business she has been developing over the past 20 years. Coworkers and friends, such as John Ryan, who has known her for over 30 years, remembered the kind-hearted person she was.

“Tammy is just nice and kind the way that she did things was always in the most polite manner,” Ryan said. “And it wasn’t always easy to do, but she made it look easy.”

Ryan said Coyote Candle was a place Endsley found great pride in, taking over the showroom as her own personal project.

He also said with how much Endsley did for the company, it will be difficult to replace her.

“There’s going to be a lot of things we are going to have to figure out how to do because that is what she did,” he said, “she was the one that handled [those things].”

Ryan said she had a passion for her work that was reflected by her caring heart for animals. She was known by many for rescuing stray dogs and caring for each one.

“These were like children to her that was a big part of her life,” Ryan said. “That’s who she was, that’s what she did.”

One of her dogs, named Buddy, died alongside her in the crash. Family and friends are remembering both of them on Facebook, honoring her for the light she was to each person she met.