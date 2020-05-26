Victim shot in the buttocks Sunday evening in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report made available on Tuesday provided more details on a weekend shooting that injured one person.

Lubbock Police previously said someone suffered moderate, non-life-threatening injuries in the 2100 block of 26th Street just after 8:45 Sunday evening.

In the police report, an officer wrote, “I was at a call around 24th and Ave T when I heard multiple gun shots.”

“I responded to the north alley of 26th and Ave U and located [the victim],” the officer wrote. “[The victim] had been shot one time in his buttocks with a small caliber.”

According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house when someone got out of a vehicle behind him. The victim said he heard one shot and turned to see someone shooting at him. He ran.

The victim told police he was shot one time while running away.

“[The victim] advised he did not know why he was shot or who shot him,” the police report said.

Police found someone in the 2600 block of Avenue V matching the physical description of the shooter as given by the victim. An eyewitness description was similar in height and weight but not the same for clothing as compared to the description given by the victim.

Police questioned the person at 26th and Avenue V who said he heard the shots, but he was just looking around to see what happened.

The police report said officers found a syringe in the victim’s front pocket.

“[The victim] denied any use of illegal narcotics,” the police report said.

As of Tuesday, no arrests or charges were made.