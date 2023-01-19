LUBBOCK, Texas – Home security video obtained by everythinglubbock.com caught a road rage shooting on Dec. 6, 2022, near 33rd St. and Salisbury Ave.

“He started shooting at my vehicle, and so I just shut the door and sat there,” the victim said. “I was in shock.”

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said it started on 34th St.

“He was like slamming on his brakes, he swerved and almost hit another the vehicle next to him,” the victim said. “I’ve always been taught, if you’re behind them, you have no control. You’re at their mercy, so I was trying to go around him. He lost control rear ended me.”

Police said the suspect followed her car. The victim said the suspect had two other passengers with him.

In a newly released video from the Lubbock Police Department (LPD), a man is seen getting out of his SUV and shooting at the woman’s car.

“He was shooting across his passengers, so he could’ve hit her, he could’ve hit himself because I guess one of the bullets ricocheted.”

The victim said she tried to record him on her phone but only got him driving off. Police who arrived minutes later said they found 15 casings and her car with a flat tire.

LPD shared tips on what you should do if you, unfortunately, find yourself in a similar situation.

“What we can do is try to de-escalate that situation when we’re presented with it,” said Tony Leal, a corporal with LPD. “If you hear someone honking at you, what you can do is just keep driving. If someone’s coming up on you fast, move out of the way and let them pass you. To stop the situation before it starts is always going to be better than reacting to someone who’s gesturing in your direction, yelling at you, waving their fists at you. Just allow them to pass.”

The victim, still shaken up about the whole thing, said she was just glad she was alone that night.

“No matter how somebody else makes you feel, or what type of emotions they bring out of you, you’re an adult, and you have power over these emotions, you have you ultimately have the control,” the victim said. “No matter cultural or racial differences, how anybody was brought up, a life is a life at the end of the day.”

LPD said the suspect was driving a light-colored SUV, and had still not been located. If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.