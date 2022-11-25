LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday.

LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing.

According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst Street.

The altercation ended with Garcia being stabbed, according to LPD.

Court was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated assault, LPD said.

Garcia was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died, LPD said.

As of Friday afternoon, Court remained at LCDC in lieu of a $10,000 bond for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. As of publication the charge had not been updated.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday morning stabbing in West Lubbock that left one person dead.

The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for a domestic disturbance at 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst Street. Officers responded and found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation it was determined 21-year-old Alexis Court and Garcia were involved in physical altercation which ended in Garcia being stabbed.

Court was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault.

Garcia was transported to University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries just after 8:00 a.m.

Investigators believe there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.