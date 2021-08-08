Victim taken to UMC after accidental shooting Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual with a gunshot wound was brought to University Medical Center Sunday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the shooting was reported around 2:55 p.m.

A UMC employee told police that the victim was accidentally shot by their friend, LPD said. UMC told LPD that the victim’s injuries were moderate and not life-threatening.

As of 3:45 p.m., LPD could not confirm the location of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.