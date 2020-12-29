Lubbock Police say car crashes, fatalities are down this year

LUBBOCK, Texas — As 2020 comes to an end, Lubbock Police is reminding the community to drive carefully. On Tuesday, KAMC News spoke with LPD about car crashes that have occurred in the city over the past year.

One crash happened earlier this week and was caught on camera outside the KAMC News station on Monday. One of the victims, Ashley Smith, explained what it was like to go through the accident.

“I was just stopped at the red light, and I looked in the rearview mirror and I noticed this car just wasn’t slowing down and she just crashed into me,” said Smith.

Fortunately no one was seriously injured in the wreck, but Smith had to go to the emergency room for some deep-bruising, several muscle strains and a possibly torn rotator cuff. However due to COVID-19 capacity, she had to wait for five hours — and she wasn’t even seen that day.

“Just to get seen I had to obtain a lawyer, so a doctor outside of an emergency room would see me, because waits are so bad,” said Smith.

Most of us rarely think about getting into an accident when we’re behind the wheel — but when it happens, there are a lot of repercussions.

“I’m a single mom, I work two jobs, and now I’m out of a car and I can’t afford a new car,” Smith said. “Just because I was doing what I was supposed to, I was following the laws, just because somebody else just wanted to be distracted, play on their phone, it affects my whole family.”

Smith’s crash is just one of more than 2,700 accidents that LPD responded to this year.

That number is hundreds less than 2019’s 2,993 accidents.

“It could also be that there were several less drivers on the road due to COVID restrictions and people working from home and not being out as often,” said Lubbock Police Department Public Information Officer Allison Matherly.

LPD said that the most common cause for all crashes is failure to control speed and backing up without safety. Fortunately, deadly crashes were also way down, with 51 deaths in 2019 compared to 26 in 2020.

With the new year coming up, LPD warns drivers to be especially careful on the roads.

“Driving while intoxicated is obviously a concern on New Years,” said Matherly. “We highly encourage individuals to have a sober ride home on New Years, to plan ahead for what that sober ride home is, it makes it so much easier and just not getting in a vehicle after drinking is so important.”

To help keep people safe, Citibus is offering free rides from 8PM to 3AM, so keep that in mind as you’re making celebration plans.