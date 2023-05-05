LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon, 22, who was once on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He gets credit for more than a year of time already served.

Lermon was charged for the April 2020 death of Haley Erin Steele, 29 of Lubbock, who was pronounced dead on scene of a crash at U.S. Highway 87, north of FM 1585.

At the time of the crash, it was not clear to officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety whether Steele or Lermon was driving the pickup truck before it crashed. DPS at the time said the driver lost control, swerved into the center median and went into the opposite lanes of travel before crashing in a barrow ditch.

Later, an indictment said Lermon was driving after taking methamphetamine.

Steele’s mother, Erin Irwin, protested the idea that Lermon would get 10 years.

In an interview with KLBK reporter Jaxie Pidgeon days before the plea deal, Irwin said, “18 years, 20 years — that would’ve been justice, and him taking responsibility. That’s only fair. I don’t know that it’s ever going to make it better, but at least I know that I did my best for my daughter.”

“Haley was not a drug addict like you,” Irwin said in a victim impact statement. “She was beautiful with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her personality filed up the entire room.”

“Obviously killing my daughter wasn’t rock bottom for you,” Irwin also said in the victim impact statement. “I kept this case active to make sure you were held responsible. You received a 15-year sentence for armed robbery and 10 years for killing my daughter.”

“Lermon is affiliated with the Crips gang,” a DPS wanted poster said. The fugitive poster also said Lermon had convictions for drugs, theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other charges.

The same fugitive poster said Lermon was considered armed and dangerous.

In 2022, Lermon was transferred from the Sanchez Prison Unit where he had started serving a 15-year sentence for Aggravated Robbery in Hudspeth County. His sentence from Lubbock County will run at the same time as his punishment from Hudspeth County.