LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday identified the victims of a motorcycle crash near East 50th Street and Loop 289 that ended with serious injuries.

Police were called at 12:29 p.m. The LPD front desk initially said one person was seriously hurt and another had moderate injuries. In an update, police later said a total of four people were injured in the crash.

LPD said a motorcycle driven by Justin Fields, 41, was traveling east on 50th Street while an SUV driven by Victoria Soliz, 36, was heading north on the Loop 289 access road. LPD said the two crashed in the intersection.

Fields and another passenger on the bike, Deloris Halpain, 34, were seriously injured, according to police. Both Fields and Halpain were taken to University Medical Center. LPD said Soliz had moderate injuries and a 16-year-old passenger had minor injuries. They were taken to Covenant Medical Center.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.