LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a B-1B Lancer bomber from the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base did a flyover in Lubbock around 11:40 a.m. to honor all frontline workers.

According to a Facebook post, the flyover was for medical professionals, first responders, and other essential workers.

