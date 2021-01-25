VIDEO: Lamesa man injured in fatal Martin County 3-vehicle crash Friday, DPS says

(Photo taken from video provided to EverythingLubbock.com by Brandon Roberts)

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday in Martin County.

The crash was reported just before 2:00 p.m. at State Highway 349 and County Road 3200, about eight miles north of Midland.

DPS said a Hyunadi passenger car and a semi-truck were traveling northbound on State Highway 349 side-by-side in adjacent lanes.

A southbound vehicle, a Buick Lacrosse, failed to control its speed and nearly stuck another vehicle making a turn directly in front of it.

The driver of the LaCrosse swerved to avoid a collision but crossed the center line and hit the Hyundai.

The collision forced the Hyundai into the semi-truck.

DPS said the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Toni L. Place, 56, of Midland was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the LaCrosse, identified as Casey R. Ketchersid, 31, of Lamesa was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

(Video provided to EverythingLubbock.com by Brandon Roberts)

