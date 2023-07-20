LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced an internal investigation was underway after a video circulating on social media of an officer “making an arrest at a local park.”

LPD said officers were called to check on someone on Wednesday morning. An officer found Mary Ramirez, 48, was found in the 2400 block of Avenue Q, “reportedly rolling in the grass,” LPD said. Police said she “appeared to be intoxicated.”

The video, posted on Facebook page, “Lubbock County Mugshots,” showed an officer dragging a woman by her arms to a patrol car as she screamed. LPD said the woman was not hurt.

“The Lubbock Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is currently investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if there were any policy violations. The officer was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning,” a press release from LPD stated.

Image from screen capture of video on Lubbock County Mugshots Facebook page



See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – An internal investigation is underway by the Lubbock Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards regarding a video circulating on social media.

In the evening hours of July 19, 2023, the Lubbock Police Department discovered a video circulating on social media, showing a Lubbock Police Officer in the process of making an arrest at a local park. Lubbock Police received a call for reports of a check subject in the 1600 block of 24th Street at 7:33 a.m. July 19th. 48-year-old Mary Ramirez was located in the park in the 2400 block of Avenue Q, reportedly rolling in the grass. Ramirez appeared to be intoxicated.

The video, which shows Ramirez in handcuffs, also shows the officer pulling her by the hands and arms to his patrol vehicle. Ramirez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked without incident on charges of Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Neither Ramirez nor the officer reported any injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is currently investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if there were any policy violations. The officer was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning.