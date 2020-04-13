Video shows break-in and burglary in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report was made available on Monday concerning a burglary on April 9 in the 2100 block of 16th Street. A surveillance video of the burglary was made available to EverythingLubbock.com.

The time listed in a police report was between 4:40 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

“[The victim] advised that in between the posted times, [a burglar] forced entry into his listed location and took his listed property,” a police officer wrote in a report. “While on scene, [the victim] showed me where [the burglar] forced entry and showed me video footage of the incident that happened in between the listed times.”

In the surveillance video, the burglar is seen breaking into the home and taking a computer, computer monitor and other items.

Two videos were made available to EverythingLubbock.com. Use the video link above for a shorter version. Use the link below to see all the video that was provided to us.

Anyone with information can call Lubbock Police at 806-775-2816 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers to Crime Line can remain anonymous.