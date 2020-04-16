Video shows gunfire, end of police chase in deadly incident Thursday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A video shows the gunfire at the end of a police chase that ended with the death of a suspect and the minor injury of an officer.

At 2:12 p.m., police tried to make a traffic stop in the in the 1700 block of East Dartmouth Street. That led to a chase. At the conclusion of a high-speed chase, just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Regis Street, a suspect tried to ram officers, police said. Officers opened fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video comes from a viewer, David Miller. Use the player above to watch.

Related Story: LPD says high-speed police chase ends with one suspect dead