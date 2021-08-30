Video shows violence, neighbors describe life-saving efforts in the overnight shooting at 45th and P

LUBBOCK, Texas — A surveillance video acquired by EverythingLubbock.com showed the events leading up to the shooting and serious injury of Roy Mendoza, 52, just after 1:00 a.m. Monday. Neighbors also described the events including the life-saving measures taken right after the shots were fired.

“He’s bleeding,” Patricia Salazar said in a 911 call after she heard gunshots coming from her kitchen window in the 1600 block of 45th Street. “I saw my neighbor laying down bleeding, yelling that he was shot.”

Lubbock Police responded to the shooting and found Mendoza along with his neighbor who helped apply the life-saving measures.

“My neighbor came and started helping him to try to control the bleeding from his stomach,” Salazar said.

She said she heard arguing and then fighting prior to hearing the gunshots.

Police confirmed that the incident did indeed start as a verbal altercation.

The neighbor who intervened said he applied first aid to Mendoza, including wrapping his arm with a towel tourniquet.

The neighbor said it looked like Mendoza’s abdomen was starting to swell and he believed he was internally bleeding.

“I told him to put pressure,” the neighbor said, “and then the ambulance got here.”

Mendoza suffered a gunshot wound to his side and was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additionally, the neighbor said Mendoza suffered another gunshot wound to his arm.

In surveillance video obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, it showed at least three suspects who got into the altercation with Mendoza. It was not immediately clear which suspect fired the shots.

Both neighbors said the suspects, who were not identified Monday, got into a black pickup and drove away.