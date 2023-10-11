LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released video of two suspects an armed robbery that left a Lubbock couple seriously injured after shots were fired in the 2100 block of 58th Street.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the couple heard a banging noise at the door on September 29 and found two suspects trying to kick it down. The husband tried to block the door, and one of the suspects threatened to kill him.

The video posted to social media by LPD showed two armed suspects with hoodies and masks trying to kick in the door of the home. After about 30 seconds, they were able to get inside.

According to a police report, the husband told officers the suspects shot through the door and kicked it down. He grabbed a piece of the broken door frame to defend himself, and was shot “multiple times,” according to the report. The wife came out and found her husband in a pool of blood. She told police she was hit in the head and couldn’t remember anything else.

Officers found the path from the home’s driveway to the front door “covered with blood.” The report also said the suspects had barricaded the front door with a chair. The suspects were not located.

LPD asked anyone with information to please call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.