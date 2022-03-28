LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

At 12:00 PM, on Tuesday, 29 March 2022, Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and Auxiliary, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, American Legion 500/575, DAV, Friends of the Monuments and PGR will be hosting a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the Gazebo in front of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Our community is proud of our Vietnam Veterans’ service and sacrifice. On Tuesday, we will tell their story and we will honor them with a hero’s welcome, we will thank their families and we will remember our fallen. The program will begin at 12:00PM at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

We will end the ceremony with a pinning ceremony followed by Military Honors for the lives lost during the Vietnam War. Although they are gone, they are not forgotten.

For more information please contact Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Commander Benny Guerrero at 760 470 1154 or vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com.

(Press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)