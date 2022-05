LUBBOCK, Texas — A flameless vigil was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Charles A. Guy Park in Lubbock, to honor the students and teachers who lost their lives in the Uvalde school shooting.

Organizers said to bring flashlights, neon lights or cell phone lights. Charles A. Guy Park is located at 87th Street and Memphis Drive.

(Provided by Kaitlyn Mankin)

“Let’s shine our lights for Uvalde,” the vigil poster read.