LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Bo Simon, Inc. will begin construction of storm water system improvements in the Vintage Subdivision. Work will take place along 117th Street from Trafalgar Avenue to Savannah Avenue.

This closure will restrict access for traffic on 117th Street between Trafalgar Avenue and Savannah Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Start Date: May 23, 2022 8:00 a.m.

End Date: October 20, 2022 8:00 p.m.

