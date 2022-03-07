LUBBOCK, Texas – A man was physically assaulted and threatened with a gun in a Lubbock Whataburger late Wednesday evening, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

Police responded to a call for a civil disturbance in the 1700 block of 19th Street at approximately 10:45 p.m.

According to the report, a woman entered the Whataburger, threw items at the victim and hit him multiple times. The report also said the victim and the woman used to be in a relationship.

The victim told police two other people entered the business, and one displayed a gun. Surveillance video from the business confirmed the victim’s report.

The victim said his former girlfriend was upset because of a social media post, and she made a statement about having someone “come pop yo a**,” according to the report.

The victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center for his injuries.

At the time of the police report, the three suspects were not located.

