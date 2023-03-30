LUBBOCK, Texas – An arrest warrant revealed a three-hour violent struggle before a kidnaping victim was able to escape a home in the 2600 block of Colgate Street Wednesday.

After her escape, Joshua Joe Molinar, 39, was gassed out of an underground bunker in the backyard of the home by the Lubbock Police Department SWAT team and arrested.

The warrant said a woman went to the home to borrow a phone from Molinar. The warrant said he immediately began assaulting her “using a closed fist.”

Previous coverage: LPD described SWAT standoff with man in backyard underground bunker

She was dragged toward a back bedroom, the warrant said, and Molinar continued hitting her with his fist. He was wearing rings, the warrant said.

The warrant said she was violently forced into a particular form of sexual abuse.

“The male talked about taking her to a tunnel,” the warrant said. She was then able to get free, escape from the house and get help from a neighbor.

2600 block of Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Image of Joshua Molinar from Lubbock County Detention Center

In a statement Thursday morning, police said “Officers were able to determine Molinar was in an underground bunker in the backyard.”

“Molinar refused to leave the bunker, prompting the SWAT & negotiator callout,” LPD said.

“SWAT was able to deploy gas in the bunker prompting Molinar to exit the bunker. He was taken into custody at 6:41 p.m. without incident.”

Molinar remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday, charged with Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Kidnapping. His bonds were not listed.