New Mexico– Two Eastern New Mexico police departments announced they would be present at their respective districts after threats were made on social media.

According to separate press releases from the Hobbs Police Department and the Portales Police Department, both law enforcement agencies were made aware threats of violence made towards the respective school districts.

HPD said in its statement there “was no credible threat” to Hobbs schools. PPD said it was “made aware of violent threats being made via social media.” PPD also said threats of this kind were made nationwide.

Nearby, in the South Plains, three school districts were placed on alert after similar threats were made. One Lockney ISD student was taken into custody by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for making threats on social media.