LUBBOCK, Texas— A viral music artist, PHIX will be performing his Texas Takeover Tour live in Lubbock on Saturday January 27, 2024, according to Skeletix’s website.

PHIX is a Lubbock native and recently concluded his U.S tour that was from September and ended on October 25, said a previous report from EverythingLubbock.com.

The Texas Takeover Tour will be at The Garden located at 1801 Buddy Holly Avenue. The website said doors will open at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and the show was set to start at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $20.00 and can be purchased here.