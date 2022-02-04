LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s been said that a dog is a man’s best friend. While some animals may never understand their circumstances, Sunshine’s story is no different.

Sunshine found herself confused and scared after she was surrendered from her home of eight years, where all she knew was suddenly gone. Her previous owners could no longer care for her and had no choice but to surrender her to Haven Animal Care Shelter.

“She came in, and she was obviously so terrified. We put her in a kennel, and Josh made a video of her because you could just tell she was so terrified,” said Christine Carter, Haven volunteer.

A TikTok video captured the moments after her previous owners left, looking around for her family in an unfamiliar place, not knowing that they would never return.

Carter recalls sitting with Sunshine in her kennel so that she would not face these moments alone. “I sat with her to help her calm down, and she was just, she was so, so stressed that I just sat and cried.”

The heartbreaking video reached more than 1 million views. One of them being her potential adopter, almost 14 hundred miles away in West Virginia.

“She said that when she saw the video on TikTok she just sat and cried,” said Carter.

While you can’t explain to the animals why their owners won’t return, the shelter is understanding of the temperament that comes with a surrender.

“I think they feel abandoned because they don’t know where they are. Sometimes they act out. Others come in, and they’re fine. They can be adopted real quickly, but animals have a lot of feelings, I believe, and they are confused, and many of them are frightened like Sunshine was,” said Carter.

Frightened and confused by the sudden change to the point where they have difficulty trusting people.

Sunshine’s new mom knew from the moment she saw the TikTok that she had to adopt her, so traveled from West Virginia to pick her up.

“She was always snippy. She was not that way at all with her new mom. She came in, we gradually introduced them, gradually put her in her lap, and she just acted like that was where she was supposed to be,” said Carter.

A reunion that Haven Animal Care Shelter hopes they see more of in the future.

Sunshine is one of seven dogs that Haven was able to get adopted through TikTok. They are using all outlets possible to profile their animals in hopes of finding their forever home. You can find adoptable dogs on their website and on Petfinder.