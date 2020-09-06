Viral video appears to show Texas Tech student claiming to have COVID-19 at party

LUBBOCK, Texas — A video that went viral on Twitter Saturday appeared to show a Texas Tech student at a party who claimed to have COVID-19.

You can watch the video HERE. WARNING: The video contains NSFW language.

The tweet shows a Snapchat video of a girl talking to the camera. She says, “Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t you have COVID? Don’t you literally have COVID?’ Yes, I f***ing have COVID. The whole f***ing world has COVID.”

The video then shows a group of people gathered in an outdoor area. The girl continues, “All of these people have COVID, so stop getting on my tip. Stop getting on my tip, like I’m having a good time. Thank you.”

As of Friday, Texas Tech reported 717 cases of COVID-19, 636 of which are students.

The city of Lubbock saw a sharp increase in its number of COVID-19 cases since Texas Tech classes began.

The city has reported at least 250 cases each day since September 1. Its previous high was 184 cases on July 1.