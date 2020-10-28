Viral video of employee at Lubbock daycare pulling girl’s hair leads to lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman this week sued two former employees of the My Little Playhouse daycare and the daycare itself. A viral social media post showed one of the employees physically assaulting her child, according to court documents.

LaQuitta Wilson named Cassandra Rangel and Makenzie Sedeno in the lawsuit for $100,000 in monetary relief, court documents state.

In late December 2018, both Rangel and Sedeno were working at the daycare. During lunchtime, Wilson’s child was sleepy, according to court records.

Sedeno recorded Rangel forcefully pulling the child’s hair in an attempt to keep her awake. Then, as shown by the video, Rangel removed the child’s chair to prevent her from sitting down so she would not fall asleep.

Sedeno was also heard laughing and degrading other children in the room while the “abusive incident” took place, court records state.

Wilson was not made aware of the incident until January 17, 2019 when the video Sedeno recorded appeared on various social media platforms.

The lawsuit said Sedeno’s video went viral with over 7 million views on social media. The video eventually made it to a multitude of local and national television stations.

In the lawsuit, it states the daycare had a legal duty to adequately train its employees on the proper manner to monitor the safety of children.

