Virtual community prayer gathering for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 7.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to take part in the annual event virtually this year.

The Chamber, along with District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington, will participate in the event from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Their participation can be viewed virtually via Zoom here, which will also be shared on the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

The all-day live event will start at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. and will be streamed on “The Network Breakfast” Facebook page.

The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday in May.