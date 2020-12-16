Virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Thursday, Dec. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

WHO:

Lubbock Chamber; Nathaniel Wright, Texas Tech University; Kathy Timms, Geiger; Ronn Garcia, Underwood Law Firm; Pastor William Watson, Alexander Chapel Church of God in Christ

WHAT:

This virtual event will consist of prayers for “love”, “hope”, “peace”, and “joy” throughout the holiday season and into the new year.



DATE:

Thurs., Dec 17



TIME:

9 – 9:30 a.m.



LOCATION:

Virtually via Zoom and on Facebook live.



Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so here.



Registration is open to the public.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)