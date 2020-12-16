Virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Thursday, Dec. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

WHO:
Lubbock Chamber; Nathaniel Wright, Texas Tech University; Kathy Timms, Geiger; Ronn Garcia, Underwood Law Firm; Pastor William Watson, Alexander Chapel Church of God in Christ

WHAT:
This virtual event will consist of prayers for “love”, “hope”, “peace”, and “joy” throughout the holiday season and into the new year.

DATE:
Thurs., Dec 17

TIME:
9 – 9:30 a.m.

LOCATION:
Virtually via Zoom and on Facebook live.

Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so here.

Registration is open to the public.

