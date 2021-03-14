Virtual prayer service and Remembrance for those lost to COVID-19 on March 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Catholic Charities of Lubbock:

Catholic Charities of Lubbock will be hosting a virtual prayer service and Remembrance for those lost to COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 17th at noon. March 17th will mark the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lubbock.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on our community in so many ways. We have lost loved ones, lost jobs, felt isolated, and struggled through a “new normal”. While we are hopeful for the future, we would like to honor and remember those we have lost. We hope this provides the community an opportunity to join together as those who have lost someone this past year and promotes healing.

Everyone in the community is invited to join us for this virtual prayer service. We are also taking names of loved ones who have been lost so that we may read them aloud during the prayer service. If anyone would like to submit a name or names to be added they can do so at www.cclubbock.org/remembrance.

Catholic Charities will be hosting this virtual event on our Facebook page which can be found at www.facebook.com/CatholicCharitiesOfLubbock.

About Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1984 that serves all people, regardless of religion, in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. They provide services for stabilization, counseling, empowerment, immigration and have a thrift store located at 1505 34th Street. Their website is www.cclubbock.org.

(News release from the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock)