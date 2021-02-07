Virtual public meeting scheduled for proposed US 62/385 project in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for a proposed project on US 62/385 in the city of Seminole. Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, on the Texas Department of Transportation website (search “Seminole Reliver Route”), the live, virtual meeting will present proposed project plans in a narrated video presentation followed by an opportunity for questions from the public.

The login process will require citizens to enter their name and email address for the official record. Citizens with no internet access, or those who would like to participate via phone, can join by calling (415) 655-0003, access code: 180 000 1048.

The video presentation will outline the three proposed project options, which are designed to improve safety and mobility through Seminole. Those options are:

Option 1: this proposed option would convert the existing US 62/385 roadway (Main Street) through Seminole from two-way traffic to one-way, northbound traffic. In addition, 2nd Street through Seminole would be converted to one-way southbound traffic. Additional right of way would be required.

Option 2: this proposed option would widen the existing 5th Street roadway to three lanes (one lane in each direction with a center left-turn lane). Additional right of way would be required.

Option 3: this proposed option (also known as the No Build Option) would not change traffic direction but would rehab the existing US 62/385 roadway as well as add or repair sidewalks and ADA ramps.

Maps and drawings showing the project location and design, and other information regarding the proposed project are available online on the TxDOT website by searching “Seminole Relief Route”. The video presentation will be available on the TxDOT website and citizens can provide project comments through Feb. 26, 2021. Comments can be submitted by email or by mail to:

Kylan Francis, P.E.

Director of Transportation Planning & Development

135 Slaton Road

Lubbock, Texas 79404.

Citizens that have general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual public hearing, can contact Francis at (806) 748-4490.

The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting, please contact Dianah Ascencio, TxDOT Lubbock District Public Information Officer, at (806) 748-4472, no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)