Virtual State of the City Address scheduled for Tuesday, March 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The 39th Annual State of the City Address hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association will be Tuesday, March 2, at 11:45 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this will be a virtual State of the City Address. To RSVP and watch this year’s event, please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s Website at www.laamembers.com.

“I look forward to presenting the State of the City Address on March 2nd for this special virtual event hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Each year the State of the City Address is an opportunity for residents to gather, to hear an assessment of the previous year’s efforts, and to learn about Lubbock’s goals for the future. Lubbock has a bright future. The resiliency we have shown during the pandemic places us in a position for success. Please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s website at www.laamembers.com to learn more and RSVP for the event. It’s a great day in Lubbock, Texas.”

For 39 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association’s State of the City Address has provided an opportunity for Lubbock Mayors to assess the previous year, presented a report card of our city’s progress, and set goals for the community for the coming year.

The Lubbock Apartment Association will donate a portion of the proceeds from State of the City event to a local charity. As is tradition, the Mayor of Lubbock chooses the charity, and Mayor Pope will announce the name of the charity he has selected in the coming weeks.

Please visit www.laamembers.com to make your reservation and to get more information about the 39th Annual State of the City Address hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)