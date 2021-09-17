Visit Lubbock’s John Osborne recognized as the 2021 Tall in Texas Award recipient

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Visit Lubbock:

The Texas Travel Alliance (TTA) awarded Visit Lubbock President and CEO John Osborne the 2021 Tall in Texas Award during the 2021 Texas Travel Summit in Amarillo, TX on Wednesday, September 15. This award recognizes the contributions of an individual to the Texas Travel Alliance and the travel and tourism industry.

TTA promotes the Texas travel industry by representing a myriad of Texas tourism destinations along with accommodations, attractions, and more. The travel industry in Texas employs over 1.3 million Texans with an economic impact for Texas of $169 billion.

Osborne’s dedication to the mission of TTA, commitment to the industry are a few reasons he was selected for this prestigious award. During his tenure in Lubbock, he has been an active Board Member for TTA from 2012 to 2021 and Chairman of the Board in 2019-20, furthering the efforts to improve the quality of life in Texas by strengthening the travel and tourism industry.

Most notably for his nomination, Osborne’s comprehensive approach to economic development, incorporating tourism as a key component for growth, is a forward-thinking style which generates a greater economic impact. As an advocate for tourism causes on the state level, Osborne used his time as chairman for the Texas Economic Development Council in 2016 to further economic development in Texas by giving a voice to the travel and tourism industry.

Currently, he serves as the chairman for the Ports-to-Plains Alliance which advocates for the development of highway infrastructure from the highest-trafficked inland port in the country through the heartland of America’s food, fiber and energy supply. This infrastructure improvement will lead to safer, more convenient, and economical travel for all Texans, as well as provide additional economic opportunities for rural communities along the corridor in South and West Texas.

“As an industry which thrives in the collective, I’ve seen firsthand the impact my colleagues have working together for their communities and the travel and tourism industry,” said John Osborne, president and CEO for Visit Lubbock. “As I reflect on the collaborative nature of the industry, it is humbling to be recognized as the 2021 Tall in Texas Award recipient. It is an honor to serve in an industry which so positively impacts the quality of life for every citizen. For our industry to be successful and for our communities to realize the incredible benefits of travel, it takes a group of forward-thinking, team players who are dedicated to a common vision, and I am honored to work with so many of these people.”

About Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports

Visit Lubbock is Lubbock’s official Convention & Visitors Bureau, charged with increasing the activity of leisure, sports, meeting and convention travel to Lubbock. Since 2004, Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports have booked more than 6,690 events or conventions, resulting in 6.3 million visitors, 2.1 million room nights and $699.9 million in direct economic impact to the Lubbock area. For more information, or to receive a free Visitor’s Guide, please call 800.692.4035 or go to VisitLubbock.org. For our latest events, check out our Facebook and Instagram pages.

(Press release from Visit Lubbock)