HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office announced visitors would be able to resume visitation at the detention center, but with conditions.

In a post on Facebook, HCSO said they will lessen the amount of visits at a single time to allow for social distance, and that everything must be sanitized after each visit.

HCSO said visitations will be held on Saturdays and Sundays.

