Vista Bank Among 5 U.S. Banks named to ICBA’s Independent Banker Inaugural Class of Best Community Banks to Work For

The following is a news release from Vista Bank:

Dallas, Texas (January 15, 2020)—Independent Banker®, magazine the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), recognized Vista Bank among its inaugural class of five U.S. Banks awarded by asset class.

The Best Community Banks to Work For honor was presented to the Bank’s CEO, John D. Steinmetz, and the Board of Directors today, acknowledging their efforts to create an exceptional work experience for employees.

“ICBA is proud to recognize community banks like Vista for creating cultures of success through diverse and inclusive workforces, fostering personal and professional development, and a banking philosophy guided by creating lifelong relationships,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “The community bank relationship-based model, commitment to service, and shared goal to make a positive difference all garner high praise and a loyal workforce.”

Vista Bank received high marks for its golden rule to always put people first, which starts with employees.

According to Vista’s HR Director Joy Holly, programs like Leaning On Vista in times of Emergency (LOVE) provide financial assistance to help employees with unplanned expenses, such as home repairs following severe storms.

“I have always believed that loyalty has a direct correlation with a company’s long-term success,” noted Steinmetz. ‘People First’ is a very intentional approach that is a commitment at every level within the company. By taking care of our people, they will take care of the clients. In turn, we will continue to exceed our shareholders’ expectations.”

Vista Bank was highlighted in Independent Banker’s December issue representing community banks between $750 million-$999 million in assets.

Selections were based on a detailed questionnaire and a nationwide survey of community bank employees administered by Avannis, an independent research agency.

Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included: work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and opportunity for recognition and advancement. Shazam sponsored this year’s award.

