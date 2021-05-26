Vista Bank warns customers of ‘smishing’ fraud scheme

LUBBOCK, Texas– Vista Bank wants to inform its customers that it was made aware of an emerging fraud scheme, called smishing, using the bank’s name to target customers, as well as non-customers, the bank said in an email Wednesday.

Fraudsters were using smishing to send out communications posing as members of the Vista Bank Fraud Department and asked customers to verify “illegitimate transactions,” according to the email.

Once the customer confirms the transaction was not legitimate, fraudsters told customers they opened an investigation. They then send a follow-up link with a place to enter personal information, such as account numbers or online banking login credentials.

Vista Bank said it would never ask for customers’ username, passwords, PINs or personal/business account information through unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages, pop-up windows or links and forms, the email said.

Upon learning of this activity, we promptly took responsible internal measures to protect you, our valued client. In our research, we found no indication of any data breach. The fraudsters are most likely texting local numbers randomly hoping to reach a Vista customer by chance. Thankfully, aside from a handful of identified attempts, the majority of our clients were unaffected by this scam. That said, diligence in these matters is more important today than ever before in order to ensure you don’t become a victim.

The best way to fight fraud is to stay educated and proactive, implementing all best practices in real time. To that end, please follow our social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram) and visit our Fraud Resource Center frequently to stay informed.

Thank you for you trusting Vista Bank with your business. Your relationship is a privilege that we don’t take lightly.