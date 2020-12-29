Vital Statistics Office lobby to reopen Monday, January 4

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

City of Lubbock Vital Statistics lobby will reopen to the public on Monday, January 4, 2021. The Vital Statistics Office is located at Citizens Towers, 1209 13th Street. Business hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citizens can still submit applications for documents via mail, email or fax. We continue to be available by phone to assist with any Vital Statistics questions you have.

To protect the health and safety of our citizens and employees, the following protocols will be in place for those visiting our office:

Only three citizens allowed in the Vital Statistics lobby at one time. Area will be marked to provide appropriate social distancing;

Only the person requesting the vital record will enter the lobby. Please don’t bring friends or relatives with you to the lobby;

A hand sanitizing station is available in the lobby; we ask that you use it.

For more information on what is required to obtain a birth or death record, visit us at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/deaprtmnets/city-secretary/birth-and-death-certificates

Contact Information:

Email: ocs@mylubbock.us

Mail: Vital Statistics Office, PO Box 2000, Lubbock, Texas 79457

Location: 1209 13th Street, Lubbock, Texas

Phone: 806-775-3069 – Birth Certificates; 806-775-2934 – Death Certificates

