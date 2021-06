(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office:

The Vital Statistics Office will be closed on Monday, June 21, 2021, for regional training.



The office will reopen for its regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office)