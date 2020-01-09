Vitalant and Covenant Health say there’s a critical need for blood donations

LUBBOCK, Texas – Vitalant and Covanent Health say there’s an urgent need for blood donation nationwide.

Brandon Baker, senior recruitment manager at Vitalant, said donations in the Lubbock area are crucial.

“Here in West Texas we use a lot of blood,” Baker said. “People travel to West Texas from all over the South Plains and Eastern New Mexico for different procedures, you know Cancer treatment, traumas, things like that and it’s important that blood is there when they need it.”

He said blood is not something that can be manufactured for patients.

“There’s no substitute for a blood donation,” he said. “They can’t manufacture anything in a lab. If the blood is not there, then obviously people can’t have the procedures they need.”

Karin Whitten, transfusion safety coordinator with Covenant Health, said that since the need for blood is widespread, getting blood from other communities can be difficult.

“They’re doing everything they can to get it in their communities so it’s hard to get other communities if you don’t even have enough for your own community,” she said.

Whitten said Covenant Medical will be hosting a blood drive January 14th and 15th.

To donate through Vitalant call (806) 797-6804 or visit: https://bloodhero.com/