Vitalant: Type O blood urgently needed

The flu and other illnesses have taken a toll on the local blood supply. Vitalant is struggling to maintain strong inventory levels, and as a result, is asking blood donors to donate immediately. Type O donors are especially needed, as there is a greater demand for O+ and O- donors.

“We typically see a drop in donations around this time of year because people are not only recovering from the holidays, many are also suffering from the flu and other illnesses” said Carla Alexander, Marketing & Communications Manager with Vitalant. “This year, it seems that these issues have affected us even more.”

The need for O+ and O- is greater because O is compatible with more of the other blood types. In addition, O- is used in emergency situations when a patient’s blood type is not known.

You can transform a life by making an appoint, or walking in to donate blood today, particularly if you are a type O. If you are in good health, please give blood now to help ensure an adequate community blood supply.

