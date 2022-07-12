LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Vitalant:

As we approach middle of summer and what for many across the U.S. will be a time for travel and fun, Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals. You can be a part of the solution and have a little fun by choosing to donate in support of your favorite first responder team. Your donation will help hospitals be prepared for unexpected events and everyday emergencies.

The need for blood does not take a vacation. While all blood types are needed, there’s an especially critical need for type O blood donations—the most transfused blood type. Type O donors can maximize their impact by giving a Power Red donation when a concentrated dose of red cells is given, and other blood components are safely and comfortably returned to the donor. Platelets are also constantly needed because they must be transfused within five days of donation. They are primarily given to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“We typically see fewer blood donations during the summer,” said Brandon Baker, Donor Recruitment Senior Manager for Vitalant. That is why it is so important for people to give blood and platelets now and throughout the summer to ensure patients always have what they need. This annual event not only helps the blood supply but celebrates our support of our dedicated first responders. Donors receive two movie tickets and popcorn to any movie from Premier Cinema, and a Back the Badges T-shirt compliments of Farnsworth Family Orthodontics.

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

You can donate and support this event at:

Where: South Plains Mall – Next door to Victoria’s Secret

When: 07/12/2022 – 7/16/2022 from Noon to 6 PM

Who: Anyone who is healthy and wants to help!

What: All donors receive 2 tickets and popcorn to any movie at Premier Cinema and a Back the Badges T-shirt courtesy of Farnsworth Family Orthodontics.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. Every day, Vitalant needs to collect nearly 5,000 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives. For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(Press release from Vitalant)