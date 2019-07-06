VLB to host Texas Veterans Benefits Fair in Lubbock on July 13th

The following is a press release from the Texas General Land Office:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – A free “come and go” benefits fair for Texas Veterans will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic. The fair, targeting all area Veterans, military members and their families, is one of several held throughout the state in 2019.

Officials from the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) will be on hand to provide information on state programs including land, home and home improvement loans, as well as Texas State Veterans Homes and Cemeteries for Veterans and military members in Texas. As an intergovernmental partnership event between the VLB, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Texas Veterans Commission, the benefits fair will provide Veterans and military members with access to representatives that can assist with pending claims, health care needs, education and employment benefits, and much more.

Veterans wishing to discuss pending claims with VA officials should bring pertinent case information, including claim numbers, if available. Veterans, military members and their families are encouraged to drop in to learn more about their benefits any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Additional information and updates can be found on the Texas Veterans Land Board Website at TexasVeterans.com

