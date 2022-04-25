LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Voice of Hope:

In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Voice of Hope is hosting the 14th Walk a Mile in Her Shoes awareness event April 30th in Lubbock, TX at Safety City. The event features a community walk along with food and activities for all ages. This is the first in-person Walk a Mile event hosted by Voice of Hope since 2019. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2022 is sponsored by UMC Health System.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an opportunity to raise awareness in the community about the serious causes, effects, and remediations to sexualized violence. Registration is available online with family and large group options available at www.voiceofhopetexas.org or at the entrance the day of the walk.

Kristin Murray, Executive Director for Voice of Hope states her excitement for the walk saying, “It is exciting to be back in person for Walk a Mile which is a great opportunity to bring awareness to sexual violence in a family friendly atmosphere.”

Attendees have the option of wearing red heels during their walk to show support for survivors. Onsite registration begins at 12:00 pm with the walk beginning at 1:00 pm. The funds raised are used to assist victims of sexual assault and sex trafficking and assist with primary prevention programs and education in the community.

Established in 1975, Voice of Hope is the second oldest rape crisis center in the state of Texas. Voice of Hope strives to offer help, hope and healing to everyone that is affected by sexual violence and sex trafficking. All services Voice of Hope provides are free of charge. Individuals can follow Voice of Hope on social media and visit www.voiceofhopetexas.org for more information.

