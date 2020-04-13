Volunteer Center of Lubbock designs volunteer portal, offers other volunteer opportunities

This is a news release from the Volunteer Center of Lubbock.

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock strives to help our community find their purpose and act on it. With the current state of our world, we must ensure that our community can do this safely and effectively. Over the last few weeks, we have dedicated our time to making thoughtful touches in our community:

· We have designed our volunteer portal, Get Connected, to reflect the current needs of our community while updating them to follow health guidelines. Volunteers can respond to over 25 safe and effective volunteer or giving opportunities.

· We are opening up access to our volunteer portal, Get Connected, to all local nonprofits and grassroots organizations. This action will allow these organizations to publish volunteer opportunities or in-kind donation needs that can reach over 12,000 registered users.

· Our Facebook page, @volunteercenterlubbock, will feature various service opportunities and highlight kindness in our community.

· We have created FREE virtual networking and learning for local nonprofits and grassroots organizations. During these opportunities, organizations can learn how they can best use volunteers.

· Our Executive Director, Sharon Bass, is offering FREE consultations to any local nonprofit or grassroots organization.

· We are available to connect with any business or organization and get their employees/members safely involved in service.

· We have restructured our youth volunteer and leadership programs to fit the current health guidelines. We are offering opportunities, such as a virtual book club, that can count towards volunteer hours.