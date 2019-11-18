Volunteer Center of Lubbock hosting Family Volunteer Day on Nov. 23

(Photo provided by the Volunteer Center of Lubbock)

On November 23, 2019, The Volunteer Center of Lubbock will host Family Volunteer Day through partnerships with local agencies and volunteers to complete impactful projects.

For years, Americans have come together to serve their community on these National Days of Service. Family Volunteer Day specifically encourages family participation in many different projects to give back to the community.

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock invites you to join families serving the community on Saturday, November 23, for Family Volunteer Day.

Through service projects, citizens create extraordinary change and display the power of community action. These actions will be part of a nation-wide effort to make a difference in the community. At last year’s Family Volunteer Day, 976 individuals volunteered for a total of 1,987 hours combined.

Opportunities include:

· Stocking stuffing with The Stockings Project

· Crafts and hands-on projects with The Volunteer Center of Lubbock

· Clean up at Buffalo Springs Lake

· Clean up at the South Plains Food Bank GRUB Farm

· Wrench It Forward Helping Hands

· Help to organize Caleb’s Closet

For questions or more information, contact Kayla Thrasher at (806) 747-0551 or kthrasher@volunteerlubbock.org.

