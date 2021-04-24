Volunteer Center of Lubbock to host virtual Celebration of Service 2021 on April 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Volunteer Service of Lubbock:

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is proud to host Celebration of Service 2021 – a virtual event that will honor and celebrate the youth who serve and lead the South Plains community.

Join us live to say thank you to our local youth and families who engage their community. Be inspired with us as they share their experiences of staying involved in volunteerism and leadership during the global pandemic.

Celebration of Service 2021 will premiere virtually on Tuesday, April 27th at 12:00 PM (CST). Use the link below to watch the event live! A video of the event will be available on the site after the live premiere. We’re so excited for you to celebrate with us!

Watch Celebration of Service live here: https://www.avcast.me/celebrateservice2021

(News release from the Volunteer Service of Lubbock)