(Logo provided by the Volunteer Center of Lubbock to EverythingLubbock.com)

The following is a press release from The Volunteer Center of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is gathering people for good this October at the 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium! This event brings together schools, teachers, nonprofits, businesses, and other community leaders and gets them more involved. It’s a community collaboration experience!

We understand that so many in our community want to get involved, but don’t know where to start. The Symposium provides the resources, inspiration, and connection necessary to kickstart community engagement.

The Symposium will feature:

An inspirational keynote from Jason Roberts, founder of Better Block

An organization fair to help you find your best volunteer fit

Hands-on service projects

Walking the Labyrinth

Recognition of the 2022 President Volunteer Service Award recipients

Breakfast buffet

We are so excited to bring the community together for this amazing experience! More information and registration details here: https://www.volunteerlubbock.org/events/service-and-leadership-symposium/

Please use the contact info provided for questions.

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock inspires a more engaged community by helping people find their purpose and act on it. Since 1990, our mission is to connect, empower, and transform the community through purposeful volunteerism and leadership development.

(Press release from The Volunteer Center of Lubbock)