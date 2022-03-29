LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County appropriated about $2 million for volunteer fire departments Monday, part of the federal relief that gave the county over $60 million through the American Rescue Plan.

The fire departments for Abernathy, Shallowater, Slaton, and Wolfforth were granted funds Monday, and County Judge Curtis Parrish says all 11 volunteer fire departments in the county will share in the $2 million.

“These are the men and women who volunteer to keep Lubbock County safe, and the least we can do is make sure they’re safe,” Judge Parrish said. “We wanted to make sure the personal protective equipment for each and every volunteer fire department was new, adequate, and safe.”

The funds will be directed towards buying new “bunker gear” that will protect firefighters as they go into burning areas. While ARPA funds are intended to address COVID-19 mitigation and pandemic relief, their acceptable uses for public safety is quite broad, and Judge Parrish said gear shortages led to health concerns, as well.

“We really used ARPA funds because, these masks – they’ve been sharing those between volunteer firefighters,” he said. “So what we’re able to do now is give each of these firefighters an individual mask. That keeps them safe while they go out and keep us safe.”

The county stresses that all small businesses and non-profits can apply for their share of funds if they were negatively impacted by the pandemic. All are invited to apply for funding at lubbockarpa.com until the deadline on May 15. Judge Parrish said they will make decisions at the end of May and send out money in June.

“Our job is to make sure we use this money for the benefit of the people of Lubbock County,” he said. “I am not going to send one penny back to Washington.”